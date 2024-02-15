Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded until February 29, 2024

February 15, 2024

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and six others were further remanded until February 29, 2024, in connection with the import of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials.

Former Health Secretary Janaka Chandragupta is among the suspects who have been remanded in custody.

This order was issued when the case was taken up before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (February 15).