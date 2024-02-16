Sarath Fonseka to be removed from SJB chairmanship
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party is going to remove MP Sarath Fonseka from his position as party chairman due to his recent comments that have caused political concerns for the party, a source said.
The decision to expel Fonseka is likely to be made soon, as indicated by a source close to party leader Sajith Premadasa.
When questioned about the possibility of Fonseka’s expulsion from the party, it was suggested that such action could result in a legal process, but ultimately, the party leader holds the authority to remove him from the chairmanship.
Despite previous warnings, MP Fonseka has continued to publicly criticize the SJB and its leadership.
His recent discussions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe have fueled speculation that he may soon align himself with the government.
