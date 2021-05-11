Inter-provincial bus services halted

Inter-provincial bus transport services will be halted with effect from today (May 11), State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said.

Both Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private bus services will withdraw from inter-provincial transport services.

This measure has been taken in line with the government’s decision to impose travel restrictions among provinces in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The travel restrictions will come into place at midnight today.

However, an announcement regarding the use of buses for essential services will be made shortly, the State Minister said.

