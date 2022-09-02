Interim Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

The interim budget presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Finance Minister was passed in Parliament with amendments by a majority of 115 votes today (September 02).

120 votes were casted in favour, and 5 votes were cast against it. Notably, there were 43 abstentions.

The three MPs from the National People’s Power (NPP) and the two MPs from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted against the Budget Amendment for 2022.

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Dullas Alahapperuma faction of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the independent parties led by Wimal Weerawansa abstained from casting their vote.