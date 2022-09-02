Overseas travel ban on Basil Rajapaksa temporarily lifted

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court today (September 02) temporarily lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the former minister will be allowed to travel overseas until January 15, 2023.

The five-judge bench granted permission following submissions made by the Counsel for Basil Rajapaksa, who stated that the Former Finance Minister expects to travel overseas for medical treatment next week and to attend to some personal matters.