A special investigation has been launched pertaining to the alleged incident in which a 21-year-old arrested by the Pugoda Police on Sunday night fell ill while in custody and died upon admission to the Ragama Hospital.

Acting Police Media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said the investigation is headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police.

He noted if the investigation reveals misconduct of Police officers involved in the incident, stern legal and disciplinary action will be taken against the relevant individuals.

(Source: News Radio)