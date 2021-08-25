Iraj Weeraratne resigns as NYSC director

Musician Iraj Weeraratne, who was appointed as director of the National Youth Services Council (NYSC), has resigned from the post.

Weeraratne has sent a letter to the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa today informing his decision to resign from the post.

He said the decision was taken as he had to attend to some urgent personal work.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa had appointed Iraj Weeraratne as a director of the NYSC in August last year.

(Source: Daily Mirror)