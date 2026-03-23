Iran pledges oil support and strong backing for Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 1:02 pm

The Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, reaffirmed Iran’s strong support for Sri Lanka, stating that Iran is ready to supply oil and essential goods while keeping key maritime routes open and ensuring the safety of Sri Lankans in Iran.

Speaking at a special media briefing held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Colombo, Ambassador Delkhosh emphasized the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries and reiterated Iran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He described Sri Lanka as a trusted and respected partner, noting that Iran maintains an open and supportive approach toward friendly nations.

The Ambassador assured that the Strait of Hormuz remains accessible to vessels from friendly countries, including Sri Lanka, and that Iran is prepared to facilitate their needs without disruption.

Highlighting Iran’s willingness to assist, he stated that if Sri Lanka requires oil or any other essential goods, Iran stands ready to supply them at any time.

He stressed that Iran does not want to see Sri Lanka face difficulties and expressed deep respect for the Sri Lankan people.

Ambassador Delkhosh also recalled a past act of goodwill, noting that Sri Lanka had helped rescue the crew of Iran’s warship “IRIS Dena” following a torpedo attack by an American submarine, even before a formal request for assistance was made.

He expressed appreciation for this gesture, describing it as a reflection of the strong ties between the two nations.

Addressing concerns about foreign nationals, the Ambassador stated that Iran has established comprehensive infrastructure to ensure the safety and well-being of all foreigners residing in the country.

He confirmed that no issues have been reported so far and that all necessary measures are in place.

He further noted that Sri Lankans in Iran who wish to return home will be supported, with travel arrangements facilitated through neighboring countries such as Turkey if needed.

The Ambassador’s remarks underline Iran’s intention to deepen economic and diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka while continuing to offer support during times of need.