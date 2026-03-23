Bakery prices in Sri Lanka rise by Rs. 10 amid fuel cost surge

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 3:39 pm

The Bakery Owners’ Association in Sri Lanka has decided to increase the price of a 450g loaf of bread by Rs. 10, effective from midnight today (March 23).

This decision has been taken due to the recent increase in fuel prices.

The Government of Sri Lanka raised the prices of petrol and diesel in recent days as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Accordingly, the price of a 450g loaf of bread will increase to Rs. 130, the association stated.

In addition, the prices of all other bakery products will also be increased by Rs. 10, effective from midnight today.