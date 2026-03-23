Iran Defence Council sets Hormuz passage rule for ‘non-hostile countries’

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 4:15 pm

Iran’s high-level security body, the Defence Council, has said the only way for non-hostile countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is by coordinating with Iran, while warning that any attack on its coasts or islands could lead to the Gulf being blocked.

In a statement published by Iranian outlets, the Defence Council said non-hostile countries are allowed to use the Strait, but only with prior coordination with Iranian authorities.

The Council also stated that any attempt by an enemy to attack Iranian coasts or islands would result in all access routes in the Persian Gulf and nearby coastal areas being mined.

It said this could involve various types of naval mines, including drifting mines that can be deployed from the shore.

The statement added that in such a situation, not only the Strait of Hormuz but the entire Persian Gulf would effectively be blocked, and responsibility for the consequences would lie with the aggressor.