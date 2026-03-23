Donald Trump halts Iran strikes for five days after “productive” talks

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 5:35 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump postpones planned strikes on Iran for five days after what he described as “very good and productive” talks aimed at resolving Middle East tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump said today (March 23) that the United States and Iran have held two days of “very good and productive conversations” focused on reaching a complete resolution of their ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

In a post shared on his Truth Social profile, Trump stated that the discussions were “in depth, detailed, and constructive,” and that they are expected to continue throughout the week.

He suggested that the tone of the talks has been positive enough to justify a temporary pause in military action.

As a result, Trump said he has instructed the Department of War to postpone any planned military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

The pause will last for five days and is dependent on the progress and success of the ongoing negotiations.

The decision signals a possible shift toward diplomacy after a period of heightened tensions.

However, Trump made it clear that the delay is conditional, meaning military action could still proceed if talks do not lead to a satisfactory outcome.

The announcement comes as both countries continue discussions that could shape the future of relations and stability in the Middle East.