Three-wheeler fares increased following fuel price hike
Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 5:50 pm
The Road Passenger Transport Authority of the Western Province has decided to increase the three-wheeler fare for the first kilometre by Rs. 10 due to the recent fuel price hike.
Accordingly, the fare for the first kilometre has been increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 110.
The Authority also stated that the fare for the second kilometre, which was previously Rs. 85, has been increased to Rs. 90.
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