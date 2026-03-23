Sri Lanka President orders urgent energy-saving measures

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 6:15 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered urgent measures to protect the country’s energy supply, calling on the public to reduce electricity use during peak hours from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Speaking at a high-level discussion held today (March 23) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the President stressed the importance of energy security amid global challenges caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He noted that many countries are struggling to maintain steady energy supplies and said Sri Lanka must act responsibly.

The President emphasized that both government institutions and the general public have a shared responsibility to manage energy use efficiently. He called for greater public awareness, especially during peak hours when electricity demand is highest.

During the meeting, officials reviewed steps already taken in recent weeks to manage energy consumption and discussed how to better implement these measures, particularly within the public sector. The President also instructed officials to work closely with local government bodies to introduce effective energy management practices at the community level.

Attention was drawn to the high electricity usage from advertising billboards and decorative lighting. Officials noted that reducing such non-essential usage could significantly lower overall power consumption. Proposals from the Ministry of Transport and Highways were also discussed, including limiting unnecessary street lighting in urban areas.

President Dissanayake further urged all relevant authorities to collaborate, explore alternative solutions, and take immediate action to strengthen the country’s energy security.

Among those present at the discussion were Minister of Public Administration Chandana Abayarathna, Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, Secretary to the President Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, along with several other senior government officials.