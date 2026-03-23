Iran denies any contact with Trump, disputes talk claims

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 6:36 pm

Iran’s Fars news agency claims there has been no contact with US President Donald Trump, contradicting his statement that talks with Iran are under way.

According to Fars, an unnamed Iranian source said there had been no direct communication with Trump, “not through an intermediary.” The source also claimed that Trump “backed down” after being warned that Iran could target power plants across the Gulf region and in Israel.

The report further stated that Trump had previously suggested negotiations with Iran were ongoing, a claim the source strongly denied.

These allegations could not be independently verified, and there has been no immediate official response from Iranian authorities.