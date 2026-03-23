Sri Lanka bus fares increased by 12.19%
Posted by Editor on March 23, 2026 - 6:43 pm
The bus fares in Sri Lanka will be increased by 12.19% with effect from midnight today (March 23).
This follows the approval of a proposal submitted to the Cabinet for the revision of bus fares.
Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the minimum bus fare will be 30 rupees.
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