Man arrested with 1,820 liters of illegal diesel in Serunuwara

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2026 - 8:33 am

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Serunuwara on March 23, 2026, for illegally possessing and selling 1,820 liters of diesel without a license.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out in the morning by officers of the Kantale Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau of the Sri Lanka Police.

The operation took place in the Serunuwara area, which falls under the Serunuwara Police Division, following specific information received by the authorities.

During the raid, officers discovered that the suspect was in possession of a large quantity of diesel, amounting to 1,820 liters, which he was allegedly selling without the required legal permit.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and later handed over to the Serunuwara Police Station.

Police identified the suspect as a 41-year-old resident of the Serunuwara area.

Further investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by the Serunuwara Police.