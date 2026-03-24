Texas refinery explosion sends black smoke over port Arthur, forces shelter-in-place

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2026 - 9:21 am

A powerful explosion at a Texas oil refinery sent thick black smoke into the sky, shook homes, and forced residents to shelter in place Monday (March 23).

A loud blast erupted Monday afternoon at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, alarming residents across the western part of the city. Witnesses said the explosion sent towering plumes of dark smoke into the air, quickly covering the surrounding area and raising concerns about air quality.

Local officials issued a shelter-in-place order for neighborhoods in the west end of Port Arthur as the smoke spread. Residents described a strong “rotten egg” smell in the air, often linked to sulfur, while others reported that the explosion rattled their homes and even shook their vehicles.

Authorities began monitoring air quality throughout the day as the thick smoke lingered over the city. Despite the scale of the blast, no injuries had been reported as of Monday evening. A spokesperson for Valero Energy Corporation confirmed that all workers at the refinery were safe and accounted for.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said the explosion may have been caused by a problem with a heating unit inside the refinery, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

The Valero Port Arthur Refinery, located near the Texas Gulf Coast along the Texas-Louisiana border, is a major facility that employs about 770 workers and produces up to 435,000 barrels of fuel daily, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Some residents expressed concern that officials did not order a full evacuation, especially after feeling the impact of the blast. Posts on social media reflected fear about possible chemical exposure, with people in nearby areas saying the smell and smoke appeared to spread beyond the immediate zone.

Port Arthur, home to around 55,000 people, remained under close watch as officials continued to assess the situation and ensure public safety.