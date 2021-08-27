Aug 27 2021 August 27, 2021 August 27, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Island-wide quarantine curfew extended till September 6

Sri Lanka Army road block

Island-wide quarantine curfew which is currently in effect has been extended till 4:00 am on the 6th of September.

The decision was taken by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the COVID-19 Task Force meeting held this morning.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has shared a Twitter message regarding extending the imposed quarantine curfew.

He stated, “Following an observation that #lka citizens have not taken the curfew to heart, in order for this to be effective, I implore again to refrain from unnecessary travel, work from home & abide by the curfew.”

