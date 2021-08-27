Public should be generous – Sudarshini

State Minister of Covid Disease Control Sudarshini Fernandopulle has requested the support of the general public to fulfill the demands of hospitals that are currently filled with coronavirus infected individuals.

Speaking to the media, State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle said a large number of patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals while a considerable number of infected individuals remain at home in isolation.

The State Minister said Sri Lanka is going through a critical phase and therefore requested all Sri Lankans including those living overseas to extend their support to coronavirus mitigation efforts.

State Minister Fernandopulle said even the smallest contribution will be appreciated and noted that donations can be handed over to the nearest hospitals.

