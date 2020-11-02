The Anunayaka of the Chapter Most Venerable Vendaruwe Upali Thera emphasizes that it is the responsibility of all the public to ensure their own safety without waiting for the government to provide everything during COVID-19 crisis.

The Anunayaka thera made this statement to the media in Kandy today.

The Anunayaka thera also stated that the measures taken by the government to maintain the physical and mental health of the people should be appreciated.