ITUKAMA COVID-19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1392 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,392 million.

Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Niyangoda Wijithasiri Thero donated Rs. 192,516, Chief of Madhirigiria Buddhist Center, Ven. Madhirigirye Assaji Thero contribute with Rs 100,000 while Piriven Unit of the Ministry of Education donated a sum of Rs. 4,484,500 to the Fund and they were handed over to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In addition, Wana Senasanadhipathi of Batuvita, Ven. Kamburugamuwa Wajirasiha Thero made a direct donation of Rs 100,000.

The Secretariat of the Abadha Sahitha Thanaththange Swashakthi Sanwindanaya of the Ududumbara Divisional donated Rs 50,000 while Social Work Officer of the same Divisional Secretariat, A.W.A.K Amunugama contributed with Rs 10,000 to the Fund. Medical students of Gomal University, Belarus donated a sum of Rs. 185,000, Mrs. Buddhini Jinadasa contributed Rs. 100,000 while Retired Director of Education, M.M. Jayathilake offered Rs 40,000 to the fund. Attorney at law, Vinura Jayawardena contributed a sum of Rs 10,000, Director General of the National Secretariat for Non-Governmental Organizations, Raja Gunaratne offered Rs 88,000 while retired war veteran, Indrapala K. Kapuge donated a sum of Rs 10, 000 to the Itukama fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,392,909,182.76.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 076 0700700 / 011 2320880 / 011 2354340 or 011 2424012.

Funds of the Itukama COVID-19 fund is primarily focussed in facilitating means to combat COVID-19 virus including, purchasing medication, medical equipment and capacity expansion. An amount of Rs. 200 million had been allocated for PCR exams under the fund, and 6 million has already been released for the purpose.

(President’s Media)