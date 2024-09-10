IUSF convenor Madushan Chandrajith arrested during protest
Madushan Chandrajith, the Convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), and several others were arrested by the police during a protest near the Colombo Fort Railway Station this afternoon (September 10).
The protest was held against the proposed National Education Policy Framework, the establishment of private medical colleges, and the rising cost of living.
An Election Commission official arrived and informed the protesters that protests or marches are not allowed during the election period.
Despite this, as the protesters were about to start their march, the police arrested the IUSF Convener.
Later, as the police dispersed the protest, several other protesters were also arrested.
