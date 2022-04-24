IUSF Protestors surround Prime Minister’s Wijerama Residence

Thousands of students from the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) had marched towards the Presidential Secretariat initially, however due to the roads leading towards the secretariat building being barricaded and closed off by the police, they had proceeded towards the Prime Minister’s residence at Wijerama Road.

Students have surrounded the Prime Minister’s residence in Wijerama Road calling for the government to resign.

The protestors numbering in thousands are chanting slogans for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government to resign due to the ongoing crisis.

Hundreds of police officers have been deployed outside the residence and a tense situation has erupted.

It is reported that several other roads leading towards the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo including the Lotus Road had been completely closed off and barricaded by the police since this morning (April 24).

Meanwhile a court order obtained by Fort Police Station with regard to the protest march had also been handed over to IUSF members.



