Sri Lankan athlete Kaushalya Madushani found dead at home

Kaushalya Madushani, who is a Sri Lankan athlete and the national women’s 400m hurdles champion has died at the age of 25.

She is a resident of Dummalasuriya in Kuliyapitiya, she was found hanging inside her house. Her death is believed to be a suicide, police said.

Madushani had represented Sri Lanka in international athletic events in 400m hurdles.

She won a silver medal at the 2014 Asian Junior Championships in 400m hurdles, a bronze medal at the 2016 South Asian Athletics Championships, a gold medal at the National 400m hurdles Championships and a silver medal at the 13th South Asian Athletics Championships in Nepal in 2019.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535 / +94 11 2 682570

CCCline: 1333 (toll free)