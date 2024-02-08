Jagath Priyankara sworn in as MP
Posted by Editor on February 8, 2024 - 9:40 am
Jagath Priyankara was sworn in as a Member of Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane this morning (January 08).
He was sworn in as an MP to fill the vacancy created by the sudden death of State Minister Sanath Nishantha.
Jagath Priyankara is a member of the National Freedom Front (Jathika Nidahas Peramuna) led by MP Wimal Weerawansa.
