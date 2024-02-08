Sri Lanka President leaves for Australia to attend 7th Indian Ocean Conference

Posted by Editor on February 8, 2024 - 9:15 am

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has left for Australia to participate in the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Perth, Australia.

President Wickremesinghe’s visit to Australia is based on an invitation to deliver the keynote address at the 7th Indian Ocean Conference.

He will also explore investment opportunities for Sri Lanka during the event.

The 7th edition of the Conference, organized by the India Foundation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and Perth USAsia Centre, will take place on February 9 -10, 2024, in Perth, Australia.

With the theme “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean”, the Conference will bring together key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening regional cooperation.