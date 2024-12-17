Jagath Wickramaratne appointed new Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2024 - 9:50 am

National People’s Power (NPP) MP Jagath Wickramaratne has been unanimously chosen as the new Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament.

He was nominated by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the start of today’s parliamentary session.

The proposal was seconded by the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake.