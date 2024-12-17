Dec 17 2024 December 17, 2024 December 17, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Jagath Wickramaratne appointed new Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2024 - 9:50 am

Jagath Wickramaratne - Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka

National People’s Power (NPP) MP Jagath Wickramaratne has been unanimously chosen as the new Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament.

He was nominated by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the start of today’s parliamentary session.

The proposal was seconded by the Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake.

