Fou MPs sworn in

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2024 - 10:10 am

Four new National List Members of Parliament were sworn in before the Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih this morning (December 17).

Accordingly, Faiszer Musthapha of the New Democratic Front (NDF) and Sujeewa Senasinghe, Mano Ganesan, and Mohamed Ismail of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) took oath as Members of Parliament.