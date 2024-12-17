First 70,000-ton rice shipment imported by Government arrives in Sri Lanka

The first shipment of rice imported by the new Sri Lankan government arrived in the country on the night of December 16.

A total of 70,000 metric tons of rice are scheduled to be brought into Sri Lanka.

The government has taken this step as an immediate solution to the rice crisis.

The Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation and Lanka Sathosa Ltd. have been authorized to import the rice stock.

Additionally, steps are already being taken to import rice through private importers as well.