Sri Lanka to withdraw tri-forces security for ex-presidents over Rs. 1.4 Billion cost

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2024 - 2:33 pm

All Tri-Forces personnel assigned to former Presidents of Sri Lanka, except for the security provided by the police, will be withdrawn starting next week, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said.



Expressing his views on this matter in Parliament today (December 17), he mentioned that security will be provided based on the assessments conducted every six months.

During this, the minister also revealed details about the number of security personnel assigned to former presidents.

He stated that Rs. 1,448 million had been spent on the security of former presidents.

“Currently, 60 police officers and 228 tri-forces personnel are assigned for the protection and other duties of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. For former President Maithripala Sirisena, 4 military personnel and 60 police officers have been assigned for protection.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa currently has 188 tri-forces personnel and 22 police officers assigned for his security. Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been provided with 57 military personnel and 60 police officers, while former President Chandrika Bandaranaike currently has 60 police officers for her security. Former First Lady Hema Premadasa has 10 police officers assigned for her security.”

Additionally, the minister revealed that Rs. 1,448 million had been spent by the government on the security of former presidents over the past 11 and half months.

“Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa receives security from three institutions: the tri-forces, the police, and the Presidential Secretariat. Over the last 11 months alone, the tri-forces incurred expenses of Rs. 328 million, the police Rs. 327 million and the Presidential Secretariat Rs. 55 million. Accordingly, a total of 710 million rupees has been spent on Mahinda Rajapaksa over 11 months.

For former President Maithripala Sirisena, Rs. 6 million were spent by the tri-forces, Rs. 185 million by the police and Rs. 16 million by the Presidential Secretariat, totaling 207 million rupees.

Similarly, for former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Rs. 258 million were spent by the tri-forces, Rs. 39 million by the police and Rs. 10 million by the Presidential Secretariat, making a total of Rs. 307 million.

For former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Rs. 19 million were spent by the tri-forces, Rs. 60 million by the police, and 3 million rupees by the Presidential Secretariat, totaling Rs. 82 million over these three months.

For former President Chandrika Bandaranaike, there were no expenses from the tri-forces. However, Rs. 99 million were spent by the police and Rs. 12 million by the Presidential Secretariat, totaling Rs. 112 million.

For the security of the former First Lady Hema Premadasa, there were no expenses from the tri-forces, while Rs. 30 million were spent by the police and Rs. 3 million by the Presidential Secretariat, totaling Rs. 33 million.

Accordingly, the Honorable Speaker, the total amount spent over the past 11 and half months is Rs. 1,448 million.

The government has spent this money, which belongs to the public, on the expenses of retired presidents. This is an extremely difficult situation,” the minister emphasized.