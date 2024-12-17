Sajith Premadasa to present all educational certificates in Parliament tomorrow
Posted by Editor on December 17, 2024 - 7:22 pm
The Opposition Leader of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa stated in Parliament that he would present all his educational qualifications to Parliament tomorrow (December 18).
“Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa requested me to present my degree certificate. I intend to present all the educational qualifications I have received to this assembly tomorrow morning. Not just the degree certificate, but I also intend to present every certificate I have obtained beyond that as well,” said Sajith Premadasa.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sajith Premadasa to present all educational certificates in Parliament tomorrow December 17, 2024
- Sri Lanka to withdraw tri-forces security for ex-presidents over Rs. 1.4 Billion cost December 17, 2024
- First 70,000-ton rice shipment imported by Government arrives in Sri Lanka December 17, 2024
- Fou MPs sworn in December 17, 2024
- Jagath Wickramaratne appointed new Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament December 17, 2024