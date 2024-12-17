Sajith Premadasa to present all educational certificates in Parliament tomorrow

The Opposition Leader of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa stated in Parliament that he would present all his educational qualifications to Parliament tomorrow (December 18).

“Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa requested me to present my degree certificate. I intend to present all the educational qualifications I have received to this assembly tomorrow morning. Not just the degree certificate, but I also intend to present every certificate I have obtained beyond that as well,” said Sajith Premadasa.