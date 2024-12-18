Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concludes successful state visit to India
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has concluded his three-day official visit to India and returned to the country yesterday evening (December 17) on a SriLankan Airlines flight from New Delhi to Katunayake.
President Dissanayake left for India on December 15, 2024, at the invitation of Indian President Draupadi Murmu for an official state visit.
During this trip, the President engaged in several bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian government ministers and prominent business leaders.
He also signed several agreements between the two countries.
The delegation accompanying the President included Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Minister of Labour Professor Anil Jayantha and several others.
