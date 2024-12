Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake meets Indian President Droupadi Murmu

Posted by Editor on December 16, 2024 - 11:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu today (December 16) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The discussions focused on strengthening the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and India and addressing key issues related to regional security.

Following the meeting, President Dissanayake accepted President Murmu’s invitation to a cordial dinner reception.

Accompanying the Sri Lankan President were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath and Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.