The government of Japan has provided a sum of approximately Rs.230 million through the United Nations Children’s Fund, the International Organization for Migration, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for tackling the novel COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

The UNICEF was provided US$ 500,000 of this total grant to formulate key risk communication messages, facilitate the prevention and control of infections through the provision of essential health and hygiene supplies, refurbishment of isolation units and ensure undisruptive access to both child education and child protection services.

Japan approved these assistances through the 3 international organizations on the 10th of March, as part of an emergency response to the new coronavirus infection control, aiming to strengthen the capacities of developing countries including Sri Lanka in the fields of health and medical care.

Japan hopes the assistance will contribute effectively towards the prevention of the new coronavirus infections in Sri Lanka.

