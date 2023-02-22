Japan Grants USD 46 Million to Provide Diesel for Sri Lanka’s Hospitals

Japan has provided a humanitarian grant of USD 46 million to provide diesel fuel to public hospitals throughout Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena and Mizukoshi Hideaki, the Ambassador of Japan, signed an exchange of notes.

The signing took place at the Presidential Secretariat today (February 22) with the presence of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Under this agreement, the Government of Japan has committed to supplying 20 million litres of diesel fuel to maintain sustainable medical services in Sri Lanka amid the current economic crisis.