Police fire tear gas to disperse IUBF protest in Homagama

The police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters during a protest at Pitipana Junction in Homagama today (February 22).

The Inter University Bhikkhus’ Federation (IUBF) had organised a protest and Satyagraha today demanding Homagama Buddhist and Pali University be opened to all students.

It was also reported that a tense situation culminated between the police and the protesters while trying to put up a temporary canopy to commence a Satyagraha at the Pitipana Junction this afternoon.

The police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they tried to begin a satyagraha.

Footage of the incident captured on camera also shows a high-ranking falling on the ground during the clash with protesters.