Japan imposes travel regulations on Sri Lanka

The Japanese government says it will impose stricter border regulations for those traveling from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Maldives to prevent a more contagious coronavirus variant that was first found in India from spreading.

The tighter steps, will be effective from Friday.

Japanese nationals traveling from the three countries and foreign nationals with residence status in Japan arriving from Sri Lanka will be required to stay at a designated facility upon landing for six days.

They will need to get tested for the coronavirus on the third and last day of that period.

