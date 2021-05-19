Reveal expenses from COVID Fund – Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa criticised the government for not taking swift measures to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Raising a question under Standing Order 27/2 in Parliament yesterday (19) Premadasa questioned the government if it is possible to disclose details on managing the funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Opposition Leader said: “The COVID-19 pandemic in the country is rapidly re-emerging. Although the government has delayed plans or made some efforts to curb this situation by implementing travel restrictions and vaccination programmes, it has not seen clear success.

Although PCR tests were performed to diagnose COVID-19 patients, it is reported that the delay in laboratory reports reveals that the number of true corona infections is not revealed daily. With the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients reported in the country, there is a serious risk that the health sector will lose control over this situation. Therefore, the government should pay attention to this and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”

(Source: Daily News)