Johnston acquitted of two more Court cases

Minister Johnston Fernando has been acquitted of two cases including the case being heard over the misuse of Sathosa employees during the period of the United People’s Freedom Alliance led government for political activities.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala this morning.

Two other defendants in the case alongside the Minister, former Chairman of Sathosa Eraj Priyantha Fernando and the Former Managing Director of Sathosa Mohideen Cader Mohammed Fakeer were also acquitted of the case.

Revision applications were filed over the case at the Colombo High Court by the defendants over two of the five cases filed by the Bribery Commission.

The trio were acquitted of the two cases and thereby the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered their acquittal.

Charges were filed against the trio for using 150 Sathosa employees for political activities between the years 2010 to 2014, thereby incurring the government losses.

(Source: News Radio)