Johnston Fernando arrives at CID

Former Minister Johnston Fernando arrived at the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) a short while ago to record a statement over the incidents that took place outside Temple Trees (Maina Go Gama) and in Galle Face (Gota Go Gama) on May 09.

Earlier, the CID recorded statements from several MPs including Namal Rajapaksa over the same incident.

Former minister Fernando’s name was among the 22 in the list of names issued by the Attorney General to IGP to arrest and produce over the incidents.