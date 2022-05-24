Circular to be issued on calling only essential staff for duty
The Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration said that a new circular will be issued instructing only essential state workers to report to work.
The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J.J Ratnasiri said that the circular will be issued with effect from today (May 24).
This decision was reached by the Cabinet of Ministers after considering various concerns including the fuel crisis.
However, the Secretary told the media that this circular does not apply to examinations and health staff.
Thank God that they relished that 95% of the staff is over manned. I told this many times and I also predicted that about Srl Lanka Going bankrupt. Crame the book and pass more exams you stupide Sri Lankes.