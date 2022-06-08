Johnston Fernando files writ seeking prevention of arrest

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing him being arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) the incidents that took place outside Temple Trees (Maina Go Gama) and in Galle Face (Gota Go Gama) on May 09.

On the directives of the Attorney General, the parliamentarian was named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence on May 09 in ‘Maina Go Gama’ and ‘Gota Go Gama’.

The probes into the attacks on protesters at ‘Gota Go Gama’ and ‘Maina Go Gama’ by a group of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters are being handled by the CID.

The Inspector-General of Police, the Director of the CID and several others have been named as the respondents of this writ application.