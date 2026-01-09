Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until January 23, 2026

Former Minister Johnston Fernando and five suspects, including his two sons, have been ordered to be further remanded until January 23, 2026.

The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (January 09).

The case was taken up again today. It was filed over allegations that Johnston Fernando misused a Sathosa lorry during his tenure as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade.