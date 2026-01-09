Douglas Devananda granted bail

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2026 - 11:49 am

Former Minister Douglas Devananda, who had been arrested and remanded in custody, has been released on bail.

When he was produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (January 09), the magistrate ordered his release on bail.

The former minister was arrested and remanded in connection with an investigation into an incident in which a firearm issued to him by the Sri Lanka Army for personal use in 2001 was found during the questioning of organised criminal Makandure Madush in 2019.