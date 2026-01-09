Sri Lanka Air Force to receive 10 U.S. Navy TH-57 helicopters free of cost

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2026 - 8:56 am

The United States will provide 10 U.S. Navy TH-57 (Bell 206 Sea Ranger) helicopters to the Sri Lanka Air Force at no cost for the equipment itself, with the aircraft expected to arrive in early 2026.

The announcement was made by U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung through her official X account on January 8, 2026. The helicopters are manufactured in Texas and are known for their reliability.

According to the announcement, the transfer will take place under the Excess Defense Articles Program. The Sri Lanka Air Force will use the helicopters to strengthen its current fleet and expand pilot training capacity.

Chung noted that recent crises, such as Cyclone Ditwah, showed the vital role helicopters play in search and rescue operations.

The 10 helicopters are expected to improve disaster response and humanitarian assistance by allowing faster and more effective air support during emergencies.

The transfer highlights ongoing defense and humanitarian cooperation between the United States and Sri Lanka, with a focus on disaster preparedness and response.