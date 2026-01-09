Public urged to take precautions as depression nears Eastern coast

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, located about 170 kilometers east of Batticaloa at 6:00 a.m. today (January 9), is moving northwest and is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast between Pottuvil and Trincomalee this evening.

According to current observations, the system is positioned to the southeast of Sri Lanka and is continuing to develop as it moves.

The Department of Meteorology expects the depression to reach land later today, bringing a clear change in weather conditions over many parts of the island.

Because of this system, the country is likely to experience more rain and stronger winds. The most affected areas are expected to be the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces.

Showers may be heavy at times, and wind speeds may increase as the system approaches the coast and moves inland.

People in the affected provinces are advised to stay updated with official weather reports, take care during outdoor activities, and be cautious of possible disruptions caused by heavy rain and wind.