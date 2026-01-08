Deep depression to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow evening

Posted by Editor on January 8, 2026 - 3:52 pm

A depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal southeast of Sri Lanka is gradually intensifying into a deep depression and is likely to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow (January 09) between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., the Department of Meteorology announced.

At a media briefing today (January 08), Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Athula Karunanayake, said the depression is moving toward Sri Lanka’s eastern coast.

According to the latest observations, the system is currently located about 350 km southeast of Pottuvil and is expected to move westwards and north-westwards during the next 24 hours.

The depression is expected to enter the country between Kalmunai and Hambantota.

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the country. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, Central and Southern Provinces. Other areas may also experience showers or thundershowers after 1:00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the Uva and Eastern Provinces, while many other areas may experience strong winds and showers.

Strong winds between 50 and 60 kmph may be experienced at times in the eastern slopes of the Central Highlands, as well as in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Eastern Provinces.

Windy conditions are also possible in the Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo and Moneragala districts.

According to current estimates, it is unlikely that the depression will intensify into a cyclone.

The Department of Meteorology advised the public to take necessary precautions to minimize damage from temporary strong winds and lightning associated with thundershowers.