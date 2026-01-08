Ven. Mavikande Ratanapala Thera donates land to rebuild Cyclone Ditwah homes

A ten acre privately owned land in Siyambalapitiya was donated by Venerable Mavikande Ratanapala Thera to support the Government programme to build new houses for people whose homes were damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, with the deeds officially handed over at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (January 07).

In line with the Government’s programme to rehabilitate families affected by Cyclone Ditwah, the Chief Incumbent of Siyambalapitiya, Yattogoda and Yatahalena Raja Maha Vihara, Justice of the Peace, National Director of Human Rights and Sasana Keerthi Sri Saddharma Visharada, Venerable Mavikande Ratanapala Thera, donated a ten acre plot of land owned by him.

The land is located in the Siyambalapitiya area under the Galigamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division. The relevant deeds were handed over yesterday afternoon (January 07) to the Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary to the President stated that the Government has already started a programme to construct new houses for people who lost their homes due to Cyclone Ditwah. He also said that individuals who are willing to donate land for this purpose can obtain all necessary information through the official website www.donate.gov.lk.

Officials from the Galigamuwa Divisional Secretariat were also present at the event.