Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha officer arrested over Rs 50,000 bribe allegation

Posted by Editor on January 8, 2026 - 10:34 am

A Technical Officer attached to the Welisara Sub Office of the Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha was arrested yesterday (January 07), over allegations of soliciting and accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in exchange for approving a building plan, following a complaint made by a resident of the Ragama area.

According to the complaint, the officer pointed out alleged shortcomings in a building plan submitted for approval and demanded the bribe to ignore those shortcomings and proceed with approving the plan.

Based on the complaint, officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) carried out the arrest at around 3:50 PM at the Welisara Sub Office of the Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.