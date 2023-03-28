Joseph Michael Perera passes away

Joseph Michael Perera, 17th Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament has passed away at the age of 81.

He passed away at his residence in Ja-Ela this afternoon (March 28).

The former Gampaha district Member of Parliament was born on September 15, 1941, and served as the 17th Speaker of Parliament from December 2001 to February 2004.

Political Career:

1964 – 1967 : Elected Member of the Ja-Ela Urban Council.

1967 – 1970 : Appointed Vice Chairman of the Ja-Ela Urban Council.

1970 – 1971 : Appointed Chairman of the Ja-Ela Urban Council.

1971 – 1976 : Chief Organiser of the Opposition (U. N. P.).

1976 – 1977 : Elected Member of Parliament to the First National State Assembly.

1977 – 1978 : Elected Member of Parliament to the Second National State Assembly.

1978 – 1988 : Elected Member of Parliament to the First Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.